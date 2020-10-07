Legendary reggae producer Bunny Lee has died at the age of 79, it has been confirmed.

The producer, whose real name was Edward O’Sullivan Lee, played an integral role in the introduction of the genre to the UK in the 1970s after securing a licensing deal with Trojan Records.

Announcing Lee’s passing, Jamaican broadcaster Clinton Lindsay said that the producer had been “battling kidney problems” for several months. His exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

He was hailed by Trojan Records as a “true Jamaican legend”.

Lee, who grew up in the Jamaican capital Kingston, began his career as a record plugger for Duke Reid’s Treasure Isle label in 1962.

He subsequently moved into producing records himself, scoring his first hit with Roy Shirley’s ‘Music Field’ in 1962.

After establishing his place in the country’s musical landscape, Lee went on to produce classic hits such as Eric Donaldson’s ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, Delroy Wilson’s ‘Better Must Come’ and John Holt’s ‘Stick By Me’.

He also played an instrumental role in producing early dub music, working with close friend King Tubby in the early 1970s. Advertisement His continued commitment to music in the following decades saw him receiving the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government in 2008 in recognition of his contribution to Jamaican music. Very sad new for everyone at Pressure Sounds, Bunny Lee sadly passed away yesterday. A huge character and creative force in the business. He will be missed. RIP Mr Lee. #musicforever pic.twitter.com/zKjj5zDYjH — Pressure Sounds (@pressuresounds) October 7, 2020 Bunny 'Striker' Lee has died. He was one of the most influential producers in the history of reggae music. The original Don "Gorgon". This is such sad news! The world owes this man a great deal. 🇯🇲🎼 pic.twitter.com/XSdtKfCO27 — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) October 7, 2020 The Reggae world has lost another iconic figure; Bunny ‘Striker’ Lee was unquestionably one of the most charismatic and inspirational record producers in Jamaican music with a phenomenal catalogue of hits. He drove the music forward across the decades & will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/SNDbM9k7g5 — David Rodigan (@DavidRodigan) October 7, 2020 Paying tribute, journalist Nadine White wrote: “Bunny ‘Striker’ Lee has died. He was one of the most influential producers in the history of reggae music. The original Don ‘Gorgon’. This is such sad news! The world owes this man a great deal.” Reggae re-issue label Pressure Sounds added: “Very sad new for everyone at Pressure Sounds, Bunny Lee sadly passed away yesterday. A huge character and creative force in the business. He will be missed. RIP Mr Lee.” DJ David Rodigan, meanwhile, said Lee was “one of the most charismatic and inspirational record producers in Jamaican music.”