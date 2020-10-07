He also played an instrumental role in producing early dub music, working with close friend King Tubby in the early 1970s.

His continued commitment to music in the following decades saw him receiving the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government in 2008 in recognition of his contribution to Jamaican music.

 

 

 

Paying tribute, journalist Nadine White wrote: “Bunny ‘Striker’ Lee has died. He was one of the most influential producers in the history of reggae music. The original Don ‘Gorgon’. This is such sad news! The world owes this man a great deal.”

Reggae re-issue label Pressure Sounds added: “Very sad new for everyone at Pressure Sounds, Bunny Lee sadly passed away yesterday. A huge character and creative force in the business. He will be missed. RIP Mr Lee.”

DJ David Rodigan, meanwhile, said Lee was “one of the most charismatic and inspirational record producers in Jamaican music.”