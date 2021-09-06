Tributes paid to Burgerkill guitarist Aries ‘Eben’ Tanto, dead at 46

Eben, guitarist and founding member of Indonesian metal band Burgerkill, has died. He was 46 years old.

The musician – real name Aries Tanto – died in Bandung on Friday (September 3) afternoon, the band revealed on Instagram the following day.

A cause of death has not been made public.

Per The Jakarta Post, news of Eben’s passing was first shared by Indonesian metal festival Hellprint on social media. Indonesian music journalist Adib Hidayat had also revealed to publications that the guitarist was reportedly “shooting before he suddenly fainted. He was then taken to the hospital, but Eben died there”.

Hidayat later confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that Burgerkill had just finished recording a performance of ‘Penjara Batin’ when Eben collapsed.

Ketemu anak-anak @padireborn di rumah duka mendiang Eben. Mereka tadi tengah taping sebuah acara. @burgerkill selesai membawakan “Penjara Batin” ketika Eben tiba-tiba pingsan dan akhirnya wafat. “Tadi saya dan Eben sempat membahas tentang takdir manusia,” kata @FadlyPadi13. — Adib Hidayat (@AdibHidayat) September 3, 2021

Aries ‘Eben’ Tanto was a founding member of Burgerkill, forming the band with bassist and high school friend Kimung in 1995. Kimung left the band in 2000 before the release of their debut album ‘Dua Sisi’. He has also been credited with creating the band’s name, a play on fast food chain Burger King.

A longtime fan of thrash metal bands like Megadeth and Slayer, Eben was known for his fast and dizzying guitar riffs. The late guitarist was also a host of Indonesian heavy podcast and digital radio platform Extreme Moshpit.

Following the announcement of Eben’s death, several musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and share tributes to the late guitarist.

The tragic news comes after Burgerkill teased a new chapter of the band with a new vocalist, replacing longtime frontman Vicky Mono.

Burgerkill took to social media on Sunday (September 5) to share that the band’s previously recorded performance for Dewa 19’s anniversary celebrations would air as scheduled. “The show must go on,” said the band on Instagram.

The performance sees members of Burgerkill collaborating with Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dani to cover several of the latter band’s popular songs. Watch a clip of the tribute performance below.