Burial announces new ‘ANTIDAWN’ EP

Burial has announced details of his new EP, ‘ANTIDAWN’.

The new release will be the producer’s first since ‘Dolphinz’, a nine-minute song that served as the B-side to his 2020 single ‘Chemz’.

The five-track ‘ANTIDAWN’ EP will be released via Hyperdub digitally on January 6, 2022, with a CD and vinyl release following on January 28.

A press release for ‘ANTIDAWN’ promises that the EP will “reduce Burial’s music to just the vapours”.

“The record explores an interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience.

“In the resulting no man’s land, lyrics take precedence over song, lonely phrases colour the haze, a stark and fragmented structure makes time slow down.”

It continues: “‘ANTIDAWN’ seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night. The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place’, it takes your breath away. And time just stops.”

You can pre-order Burial’s ‘ANTIDAWN’ EP here and here, and see the tracklist below.

1. ‘Strange Neighbourhood’

2. ‘Antidawn’

3. ‘Shadow Paradise’

4. ‘New Love’

5. ‘Upstairs Flat’

Back in April Burial reunited with the London-based producer Blackdown for a surprise split EP, ‘Shock Power Of Love’.

‘Shock Power Of Love’ featured two tracks from each artist: Burial’s half was titled ‘Dark Gethsemane’ and ‘Space Cadet’, while Blackdown’s comprised of ‘This Journey VIP’ and a remix of Heatmap’s ‘Arklight’.

The four-track record marked the pair’s first collaboration in 15 years. Their previous team-up saw Burial remix Blackdown’s 2006 track ‘Crackle Blues’.