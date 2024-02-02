Burial shares new singles ‘Dreamfear’ and ‘Boy Sent From Above’

Burial has today (February 2) shared two new singles, ‘Dreamfear’ and ‘Boy Sent From Above’. Check them out below.

Earlier this month, XL Recordings hinted that a new release from the enigmatic producer was on the horizon. The teaser arrived in the form of a 14-second snippet of music which appeared to be a new track from the South London artist.

Today, two new tracks tracks were shared in full to the delight of fans who had been anticipating the release for some time. Check the new music out here:

Advertisement

The new tracks look mark the electronic artist’s first solo release with the label, following a string of releases outside Kode9’s Hyperdub label, where he’d been releasing music for nearly two decades.

Burial’s most recent work arrived last summer with Kode9 when the pair dropped ‘Infirmary/Unknown Summer’.

Before that, Burial released an EP titled ‘ANTIDAWN’. In a four-star review NME said the project left listeners “immersed in an open-world of ambience; across its five meandering tracks, faint vocal snippets are laid over a static near-silence”.

In 2022, Four Tet gave two of his past collaborations with Burial, ‘Nova’ and ‘Moth’, their first digital release.

The tracks were both originally released as part of limited edition vinyl records and had never been made available online.

Advertisement

It arrived after Burial worked with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Four Tet for the collaborative track ‘Her Revolution’, which was released via XL back in 2020.