Burna Boy announces new album ‘Love, Damini’

Burna Boy has announced the release of his next album, ‘Love, Damini’.

The ‘On The Low’ hitmaker became the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (April 28).

During the show, Burna Boy revealed his new album will be called ‘Love, Damini’, which a press release later stated “is set to release for his 31st birthday,” which would be July 2.

Advertisement

However, according to Pitchfork, representatives for the artist have said his sixth LP does not currently have a firm release date.

‘Love, Damini’ will be the follow-up to Burna Boy’s 2020 album, the Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’. Since releasing the LP, he’s released numerous singles, including ’20 10 20′, ‘Kilometre’, ‘Question’, ‘Want It All’, and ‘B. d’Or’.

You can watch Burna Boy’s Madison Square Garden performance below:

In a three-star review of Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’, NME‘s Nicolas-Tyrell Scott wrote: “While it’ll always be hard to top his magnumopus ‘African Giant’ and fan favourite ‘Outside’, the star’s latest album is a satisfying sequel.

“It’s admirable to see him balance his signature sound with hints of exploration in collaborations such as ‘Monsters You Made’, all while remaining true to his mother tongue.”

Advertisement

In March, Burna Boy was honoured at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 with the title of Best Solo Act In The World.

The Nigerian star beat Arlo Parks, Billie Eilish, Dave, Little Simz, Pyra, Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, Tkay Maidza and The Weeknd to pick up the accolade.

Aitch and Big Zuu presented the award to Burna Boy, who accepted the trophy virtually. “Thank you guys very much for this. My first NME [Award], Best Solo Act In The World, you get me?” he said in his video acceptance speech.

“Sad I couldn’t be there for my first NME – I know how lit the NME Awards are. You guys are probably drinking and turning up right now but hey, anyway, thank you! Appreciate that.” Watch his full speech above.