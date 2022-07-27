Bush announce ninth album with hypnotic new single ‘More Than Machines’

Bush have today (July 27) shared details of their ninth studio album, unveiling it with a hypnotic new single called ‘More Than Machines’ – check it out below.

The band’s new full-length record, which is called ‘The Art Of Survival’, will arrive on October 7 via BMG and is the follow up to their 2020 album, ‘The Kingdom’. You can pre-order it here.

Speaking about new song, frontman Gavin Rossdale said: “This is an action-packed song with three really big topics.

“Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that, because it’s important to discuss.

“As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us.

“It’s a topic we’ve heard since the fifties. I’m not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe.”

The full tracklist for ‘The Art Of Survival’ is as follows:

‘Heavy Is The Ocean’

‘Slow Me’

‘More Than Machines’

‘May Your Love Be Pure’

‘Shark Bite’

‘Human Sand’

‘Kiss Me I’m Dead’

‘Identity’

‘Creatures of the Fire’

‘Judas Is A Riot’

‘Gunfight

‘1000 Years



A statement about the new album says that Bush wrote and recorded it during 2022, reuniting with Erik Ron (Panic! At The Disco, Godsmack) who produced ‘Flowers On A Grave’ and the title track for the group’s previous album, ‘The Kingdom’.

Ir went on to say “the central theme [of the record] speaks to both the human spirit’s resiliency in the face of trials and tribulations as well as the band’s own enduring place as rock outliers.”

Rossdale added: “Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity’s survival against the odds. People just find a way to push through. We’ve all obviously suffered in varying degrees.

“I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way. In recent memory, we’ve made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic, and a melting pot of what we’ve experienced. For me, ‘The Art of Survival’ encompasses all of this.”

Earlier this year, it was announced frontman Rossdale will launch a new cooking and entertainment show called E.A.T. According to Deadline, the rock star come dinner host will “invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three-course meal”.