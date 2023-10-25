Busta Rhymes announces surprise release of new album ‘Blockbusta’

Busta Rhymes has said his next album ‘Blockbusta’ – executively produced by Swizz Beatz, Pharrell and Timbaland – will be out next month.

Yesterday (October 24), the New York rapper shared a video of him and the other executive producers introducing the album. Rhymes asked his “brothers” if they’re “here for this blockbuster 10th album?” – however, the record will be his 11th, following on from his 2020 LP ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’.

“This project right here is executive produced by the fucking committee,” Swizzy said in the clip, “Pharrell the Pharaoh, Timbo the King, Swizz Beatz the student.”

Timbaland followed, saying, “I’m so grateful that you chose me to be a part of your legacy.”

Pharrell then told Busta that on this album: “You really feel illuminated. This illumination is good because I think people gon’ be able to get and feel that,” while Timbo added that it was “timeless.”

Rhymes has already dropped numerous collaborations this year, such as the Bia-assisted Beach Ball’, ‘Murda’ featuring Bilal and Coi Leray featured on ‘Luxury Life’ – the latter Busta co-produced with Swizz Beatz. Although the tracklist for the record has not yet been released, ‘Beach Ball’ is reportedly on the album (per Variety).

‘Blockabusta’ will be released on November 24 via his imprint, The Conglomerate Entertainment, which is distributed by Epic/Sony. Visit here to pre-order and pre-save the album.

It has been three years since the ‘You Know What I Want’ rapper dropped an album. In a four-star review of ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’, NME said that the record “finds Busta Rhymes reseated at hip-hop’s top table – until the world comes to an end, of course.”

In other news, Busta Rhymes is currently on ‘The Final Lap’ world tour with 50 Cent, celebrating 20 years of 50’s debut album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’‘ as well as Rhymes’ tenure in hip-hop. They have already finished the North American leg of the tour, which started on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, hitting music hotspots like Nashville, Toronto and even the two’s hometown of New York before ending in Detroit, Michigan.

Cent and Rhymes began the European leg of the tour in Amsterdam last month and will end in Birmingham next month. You can see the remaining dates below. Fans in the UK can visit here to buy tickets and those looking for tickets to one of the European shows can find them here.

The remaining tour dates for ‘The Final Lap’ UK and EU tour are:

OCTOBER

24 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

25 – Mannheim, Germany, SAP Arena

26 – Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

28 – Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

31 – Strasbourg, France, Zenith

NOVEMBER

2 – Nantes, France, Zenith

3 – Paris, France, La Defense Arena

6 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

9 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

10 – Manchester, England, AO Arena

11 – London, England, The O2

12 – Birmingham, England, Resorts World Arena

Last August, Waka Flocka Flame shared his want for the beloved rapper to work on a joint album with 50 Cent. “The culture need[s] a joint album from [Busta Rhymes and 50 Cent],” the Atlanta-raised rapper wrote in a tweet in August. “Don’t give us a tired-ass excuse because y’all going on a worldwide tour that’s too much fucking time lol.”