Busted team up with Hanson for new version of ‘MMMBop’

Busted have teamed up with Hanson for new version of the latter’s classic hit ‘MMMBop’ – listen to ‘MMMBop 2.0’ below.

In recent months, the reunited ’00s heroes have been re-working their own hits, collaborating with Neck Deep and Simple Plan on new versions of their biggest hits.

Hanson will support Busted on their 20th anniversary greatest hits tour of the UK later this year, and to celebrate the two bands have come together for the re-worked track.

“It’s been such an honour to sing this ’90s classic song with the band who made it 25 years on from original release!” Busted’s James Bourne said in a statement.

“To have them as special guests on tour with us in September will be really special too, we’re huge fans of Hanson!”

Hanson’s Taylor Hanson added: “It’s been a thrill to reimagine MMMBop with Busted and to see how a song with such history comes to life in a new way. This is a true fusion of Hanson and Busted, we can’t wait to share it.”

Listen to ‘MMMbop 2.0’ below.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Busted will be unveiling 15 re-worked songs from their back catalogue alongside a host of artists.

The band also recently added extra dates to their 2023 UK reunion tour. The trio are set to hit the road in September to mark their 20th anniversary. They will play a special greatest hits set at arenas across the country, including The O2 in London.

You can purchase any remaining tickets for the tour here, and see the full schedule below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

3 – Cardiff, CIA

5 – Swansea, Swansea Arena

6 – Bournemouth, BIC

7 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

10 – London, The O2

12 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (new date)

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

26 – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena (new date)

27 – London, The O2 (new date)

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (new date)

30 – Manchester, AO Arena (new date)

OCTOBER 2023

1 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro (new date)