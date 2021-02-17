Watch BVNDIT suit up in sleek cover of Fin.K.L’s ‘Now’

Rising girl group BVNDIT have shared a cover of Fin.K.L’s 2000 hit single, ‘Now’.

BVNDIT’s rendition of the classic K-pop track remains relatively faithful to the original R&B production. It dropped alongside a sleek performance video featuring the five-member girl group in matching black and white suits similar to the ones Fin.K.L had donned back in the days during music shows.

Check out their cover of ‘Now’ below:

BVNDIT aren’t the only girl group to cover Fin.K.L’s ‘Now’ in recent times. In October 2019, fellow girl group fromis_9 performed the song for a special stage episode on KBS Music Bank. Over the years, other bands including Wonder Girls, Girls’ Generation, Secret, KARA and TWICE have also put their own put on the 2000 chart-topper.

Fin.K.L are a popular girl group formed by DSP Media in the late ’90s. Its members include singers Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri. They released four full-length albums up until 2002 before they went on an indefinite hiatus for each members to pursuee a solo career.

In 2019, Fin.K.L reunited for a variety show on JTBC titled Camping Club. That same year, they also released the compilation album ‘Fin.K.L Best Album’, which included the new song ‘Just Like The Song That Remains’.

BVNDIT made their debut in 2019 under MNH Entertainment with their three-track mini-album, ‘Bvndit, Be Ambitious!’. They later went on to release two other projects: 2019’s ‘BE!’ and ‘Carnival’ which arrived in May last year. Their breakout single ‘Jungle’, which appeared on their latest EP, has amassed over 7million views on YouTube alone.