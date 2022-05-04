BVNDIT to release a new mini-album after two-year hiatus

K-pop girl group BVNDIT are set to make their long-awaited return with new music later this month.

At midnight today (May 3), the group announced that they will be releasing their long-awaited third mini-album ‘Re-Original’ on May 25 at 6pm KST. A tracklist and the title of the forthcoming record’s leading track are expected to be released in the coming days.

‘Re-Original’ will mark the group’s first release in two years, following their second mini-album ‘Carnival’ in May 2020. That record was released alongside a fiery visual for title track ‘Jungle’.

Prior to this announcement, BVNDIT’s members teased the possibility of a group comeback during a Vlive stream celebrating the group’s third debut anniversary last month. At the time, however, the group did not announce a definite date or a format for their forthcoming comeback.

BVNDIT member Seungeun previously participated in the Mnet TV talent competition Girls Planet 999, alongside CLC’s Yujin, Cherry Bullet’s Bora and Jiwon. The series eventually formed the girl group Kep1er, who are now competing on the TV series Queendom.

