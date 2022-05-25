BVNDIT return from two-year hiatus with new single ‘Venom’

BVNDIT have released the music video for ‘Venom’, the title track for their long-awaited third mini-album ‘Re-Original’.

In the fierce new visual, the members of BVNDIT are riding bikes outside an abandoned factory. The scenes later reveal that the factory used to produce stuffed animals, as the video cuts to the girls in an abandoned studio where the stuffed animals are designed and produced.

“Gossip, gossip, don’t judge me / If you want a something just do it / No one can stop this,” the group proclaim on the new song’s pre-chorus.

‘Re-Original’ features five new tracks: title track ‘Venom’, ‘Re-Original’, ‘Jiggy’, ‘Awaken’ and ‘Don’t Mess With Me’. The project marks the group’s first release after two years, following their second mini-album ‘Carnival’ in May 2020. That record was released alongside a fiery visual for the title track ‘Jungle’.

During the group’s hiatus, member Seungeun previously participated in the Mnet TV talent competition Girls Planet 999, alongside CLC’s Yujin, Cherry Bullet’s Bora and Jiwon. The series eventually formed the girl group Kep1er, who are now competing on the latest season of the Mnet TV series Queendom.

In other K-pop news, Lovelyz member Mijoo is reportedly set to release solo music later this year, according to several reports from South Korean news outlets. Antenna, Mijoo’s management agency, has since confirmed the news, but noted that “details such as the schedule and concept have not been finalised yet.”