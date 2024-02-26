Listen to Caity Baser’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Caity Baser, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen below.

The UK artist is on this week’s (February 26) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Caity Baser’s profile here.

The artist has compiled ‘Boss Bitch Energy’, a playlist with songs by SZA, Madison Beer, Tate McRae, Olivia Rodrigo and more all feature. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

In this week’s Cover, Baser discusses her new project ‘Still Learning’ – released in March – and her journey to a Brits Rising Star nomination.

“I got all of my validation from myself and my team, so when I got out in front of people on stage [when I began playing live], I had no nerves and let down all my barriers,” she told NME. “I could be the person that I’d always wanted to be: loud and annoying. That’s what I did and I think people liked it.”

Elsewhere, she discusses beating the bullies, her upcoming debut album and love of Katy Perry.

Read the full Cover story with Caity Baser here.