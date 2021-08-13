Callalily and This Band team up for heartbreak anthem ‘Bahala Na’

Filipino pop rock bands Callalily and This Band have teamed up for the release of the fresh single called ‘Bahala Na’.

Out on all major streaming platforms today (August 13), the track is a heart-wrenching song about a complicated relationship. The anthem is said to illustrate the perplexed emotions generated by a precarious situation, per a press release.

“This song is about two people na isina-bahala na lang kay ‘Bahala’ ang lahat (who relied everything on what is supposed to happen),” This Band’s guitarist Euwie Loria said.

Listen to ‘Bahala Na’ below:

The song is the first collaboration between the two Filipino acts. Prior to this record, Callalily dropped their single ‘Ilaw’ earlier in January, while This Band came out with the track ‘Wala Ka Nang Magagawa’ in June and an EP consisting of stripped-down versions of their previous releases back in April.

Callalily rose to fame in 2005, best known for their hits such as ‘Magbalik’ and ‘Pasan’. Throughout their decade-long career, the now-five-piece group had undergone several line-up changes. Presently, the pop-rock outfit is composed of Kean Cipriano (vocals/guitar), Lemuel Belaro (drums/handsonic/synth), Aaron Ricafrente (bass), Brylle Balbuena (guitar) and Nathan Reyes (keys/guitar).

Meanwhile, This Band – comprising Andrea Manzano (vocals), Euwie Loria (guitars), Miccael Galvan (bass), John Macaranas (drums), Melvin Carson (keys) and Raymart Gubat (guitars) – became popular after releasing the song ‘Kahit Ayaw Mo Na’ in 2018.