Callalily’s Kean Cipriano releases new single with actress Chynna Ortaleza, ‘Walk on Water’

Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano has released ‘Walk on Water’, with his wife, the actress Chynna Ortaleza.

The song was issued via O/C Records on Wednesday (February 24). It is the pair’s second collaboration together since November’s ‘Sulyap’. Listen to the new single below.

Driven by an airy acoustic arrangement, the duet continues themes from ‘Sulyap’, confronting themes of commitment by rifling through romantic gestures. The lyrics “We will ride a roller coaster / We will roll through fields things together / Find a treasure in the sky / Stay with me all through the night” form the song’s bridge, leading into a traditional pop-rock chorus.

The single commemorates the duo’s long-term relationship, which reached a milestone when Cipriano and Ortaleza got married in 2015. ‘Walk On Water’ is a “vow to one another to never leave each other’s side and to walk together on life’s many uncertainties, perils, and blessings,” the pair wrote in a press release, “even if it means walking on water.”

The duo wrote the song, which was paired with artwork made by their daughter Stellar Cipriano “with some help from her mom”, according to the press release.

Cipriano and Ortaleza are co-owners of record label O/C Records, which also represents Filipino artists Unique Salonga, Johnoy Danao, and Garage Morning, among others.

Callalily last released music in January. They put out the inspirational single ‘Ilaw’ as a message of hope during the ongoing pandemic.