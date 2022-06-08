Calum Scott announces Asia tour for October 2022

English singer-songwriter Calum Scott has announced an upcoming tour of Asia, set to kick off this October.

The English musician took to social media to announce the upcoming tour on Wednesday morning (June 8). The tour will see him perform in Japan, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Check out his announcement post below.

“Asia has been so supportive and one of my biggest fan bases in the world and I have always wanted to give back, so I am thrilled to be bringing my tour to you later in the year,” Scott wrote.

Per his post, tickets to Scott’s upcoming ‘Bridges’ Asia tour will go on sale next Wednesday (June 15) from 10am local time onwards. Tickets to the Japan concert will go on sale on June 27.

Tickets will be made available via Calum Scott’s official website, or via AEG Presents Asia’s official website.

Calum Scott is slated to release his sophomore studio album ‘Bridges’ on June 17. He has released five singles from the album to date; ‘Biblical’, ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Rise’ and ‘Boys In The Street’.

Scott last performed in Asia in 2018 as part of his ‘Only Human’ tour that saw him perform in Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.

Calum Scott’s upcoming ‘Bridges’ Asia tour is the latest string of shows to be announced for the region this year. Other high profile acts performing in the region in 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Westlife and Green Day, Epik High, Sigur Rós, Boy Pablo and more.

The dates for Calum Scott’s ‘Bridges’ Asia tour are:

OCTOBER:

18 – Ex Theater Roppongi – Tokyo, Japan

20 – New Frontier Theater – Manila, Philippines

22 – Moonstar Studio – Bangkok, Thailand

25 – Bengkel Space SCBD – Jakarta, Indonesia

27 – Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

28 – Capitol Theatre – Singapore