Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa set to release new collaboration ‘Potion’ this week

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa are set to share a new collaborative single called ‘Potion’ this week – get all the details below.

The pair previously worked together on the smash hit ‘One Kiss’ in 2018, which spent multiple weeks at the top of the singles chart and NME called “the song of the summer.”

Taking to TikTok this week, Harris shared a new video of himself working on the song and agreeing with Dua Lipa to have her sing on it.

Asking Lipa via FaceTime if she wanted to collaborate on the track, she responded that she “definitely” wanted to be involved.

In a preview of the song, she then sings: “Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex / and that’s a potion.”

Watch the TikTok video of the snippet of ‘Potion’, which comes out on Friday (May 27) and also reportedly features Young Thug, below.

‘Potion’ looks set to appear on Harris’ new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’, which is coming this summer. His forthcoming sixth studio album will be his first in five years – his last one being the first volume of ‘Funk Wav Bounces’, which arrived in 2017.

That album included the singles ‘Slide’, ‘Heatstroke’, ‘Rollin’, ‘Faking It’, and the chart-topping ‘Feels’ featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

Earlier this year Harris shared a new track called ‘Lonely’, using his Love Regenerator alias. It’s the latest in a group of records the DJ has shared since launching the alias back in January 2020. The track hears Harris collaborate with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya.

Harris will play a huge Glasgow stadium show at Hampden Park in July.

Lipa, meanwhile, is currently on a ‘Future Nostalgia’ world tour. After recent headline runs in the US and the UK and Europe, Lipa will play gigs in Australia and New Zealand later this year, as well as appearances at festivals like Lollapalooza, Sziget, Roskilde and Primavera Sound.

She’s also teasing a third album which is “about understanding what I want” and is reportedly “50 per cent done” and “starting to take shape”.