Calvin Harris confirms release date of new album

Calvin Harris has confirmed the release date of his new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Volume 2’.

Back in April, Harris announced that he’ll be releasing a new album “this summer” but didn’t elaborate further on the release date at the time.

Now, Harris has confirmed the release date on his website as August 2.

His forthcoming sixth studio album will be his first in five years – his last one being the first volume of ‘Funk Wav Bounces’, which arrived in 2017.

That album included the singles ‘Slide’, ‘Heatstroke’, ‘Rollin’, ‘Faking It’, and the chart-topping ‘Feels’ featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

Earlier this year Harris shared a new track called ‘Lonely’, using his Love Regenerator alias.

It’s the latest in a group of records the DJ has shared since launching the alias back in January 2020. The track hears Harris collaborate with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya.

Among the Scottish producer’s upcoming shows, he’ll play a huge Glasgow stadium show at Hampden Park in July and it marks the first time he’s played his home country since he headlined T In The Park in 2016.

He’s also set for a residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza from June through to September.

Last weekend, Harris also performed at Glastonbury. Reviewing his performance, NME said: “As the night leans into the morning, it’s abundantly clear Harris’ fans aren’t listening to the optimism-laced words of ‘Feel So Close To You Right Now’, as a nightcap, but as a precursor for an all-nighter.

“The DJ once said he makes songs “sonically designed to make you feel fucking incredible,” and as 2am hits on Sunday morning, there’s no doubt that declaration is true.”