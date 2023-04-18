Watch Calvin Harris pay tribute to Takeoff during Coachella set

Calvin Harris honoured the late rapper Takeoff from the trap trio Migos during his DJ set at Coachella this weekend.

In 2017, he worked with Migos to create the multi-platinum-selling ‘Slide’. Whilst reviewing Harris’ ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’, NME called the song “a fresh-from-Miami-Beach banger, a modern yacht rocker with class, style and a supremely catchy hook.”

The single was notorious for not having a verse from Takeoff despite crediting Migos as a whole. This also happened on the group’s breakout hit, ‘Bad and Boujee’, which Quavo explained last year was down to “timing”.

On Sunday (April 16), Harris played ‘Slide’ during his Coachella set – but with an added verse from Takeoff.

Calvin Harris adds a Takeoff verse

to “Slide” during his Coachella set as

a tribute 🕊️🚀 pic.twitter.com/MxiTZPoo0W — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) April 16, 2023

He ripped the verse from ‘Holiday’, a track on ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ which repurposed Takeoff’s verse for ‘Slide’. It was the first time that fans got to hear every member of Migos on the Frank Ocean-assisted track, six years after its initial release.

Harris’ tribute comes five months after the tragic passing of Takeoff. Back in November, he was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, aged just 28.

Rcently, Quavo delivered a gospel rendition of ‘Without You’, his first tribute song to his the late star. He has since released two songs with lyrics that honour Takeoff; ‘Greatness’ and ‘Honey Bun’.

Offset has also recently celebrated his cousin with a back tattoo in memorial of him. He has also teased a new track that features the 28-year-old and fellow Quality Control signee, Icewear Vezzo.

Elsewhere, Calvin Harris is gearing up to perform at numerous festivals this summer – finding himself on the line-up for the likes of Creamfields North Festival and Primavera Sound.

He also recently released the new collaboration single ‘Miracle’ with Ellie Goulding, marking his his 11th UK Number One.