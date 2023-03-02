Calvin Harris to spin in Bali this month

Calvin Harris will be swinging by Bali this month to mark the second anniversary of the Uluwatu club Savaya.

Yesterday (March 1) the clifftop club formerly known as Omnia announced a March 31 event with Harris as part of their anniversary weekend festivities. Tickets, priced at IDR1,700,000, are now available, as are VIP table bookings.

This Bali outing makes the Scottish DJ and producer’s third upcoming tour stop in Asia, and comes before his two performances at the dance festival Creamfields’ events in Hong Kong and Taiwan in early April. Other artists booked alongside Harris for those Creamfields editions include The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, and Above & Beyond.

Harris has lately been teasing the song ‘Miracle’, a new collaboration with Ellie Goulding, with whom he shared a studio selfie in January. They’ve collaborated twice before, on 2012’s ‘I Need Your Love’ and 2014’s ‘Outside’.

His last record was the highly anticipated ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, which dropped in August 2022 and featured a packed slate of guests, including 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Other artists celebrating Savaya’s anniversary include South African artist Zakes Bantwini and New York house DJ and Deep Root Records founder Francis Mercier. Find more info here.