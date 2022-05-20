Cambodian rapper VannDa releases new singles ‘Parenthesis’ and ‘Life Is A Game’

Cambodian rapper VannDa has released two singles, ‘Parenthesis’ and ‘Life Is A Game’, ahead of the release of ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ – the first part of his second album.

The singles showcase the rapper’s musical flexibility: ‘Parenthesis’ takes fans on an atmospheric R&B ride never heard before in VannDa’s music with the help of backing vocals from the likes of Sophia Kao, Laura Mam and Nick Dot.

‘Life Is A Game’, however, sees VannDa return to his rap roots on a self-produced track filled with glitchy bloops and traditional instrumentation.

Advertisement

Stream the two tracks below:

Also premiered today was the first episode of a documentary about ‘Skull 2: Season 1’. The series chronicles the 14-day album camp in a villa in Kep province that VannDa and his team of producers undertook.

Watch the 15-minute first episode, titled ‘Process & Problems’, below.

Advertisement

In March, VannDa released the single ‘Bok Kalo’, and announced the first part of his upcoming album, then stylised as ‘$KULL 2’.

In April, he teamed up with Thai rap veteran F.HERO on the single ‘Run The Town’ featuring Thai rappers 1MILL and Sprite.

VannDa will embark on a Cambodia tour in support of ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ from June to August, with stops in Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Kampong Cham and Battambang.