Cameron Crowe is directing a movie about Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe is reportedly working on his next film, which will focus on Joni Mitchell.

Per a report from Above The Line, Crowe has spent the last two years developing the film with Mitchell herself. Sources close to the director claim the film will not be a standard biopic or a documentary, and will instead be more akin to an autobiography, given Crowe’s longstanding relationship with Mitchell.

The film – which has yet to receive a title, release date or cast – will be Crowe’s first project since the 2016 comedy series Roadies.

Joni Mitchell has since seemingly confirmed Above The Line‘s report by sharing an article from Empire about the film onto her website. The 10-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is set to return to the stage, playing her first headline show in 23 years according to Brandi Carlile, later this summer.

Last year, she also announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album.

Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival during the summer – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

In other news, a KISS biopic is reportedly in the works at Netflix and is set to release sometime next year, according to the band’s manager. The film – which has yet to reveal its title or cast – will focus on the first four years of the band’s career.