Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer share new song ‘Take Me Back Home’ in ‘Frozen Planet II’ trailer

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer have shared their new collaborative song ‘Take Me Back Home’ – hear the song in the trailer for Frozen Planet II below.

The song was announced last week and promised to arrive within the trailer for the Sir David Attenborough-narrated series, which is described by the BBC as “a spellbinding six-episode journey through earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles”.

The track also features contributions from two of Zimmer’s long-term collaborators, arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Advertisement

“To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” Cabello said in a statement.

“Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Zimmer added: “It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice. The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

Watch the trailer for Frozen Planet II and hear Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer’s ‘Take Me Back Home’ below.

Elsewhere, Zimmer is set to tour in the UK and Ireland in 2023 – you can see his upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

JUNE 2023

14 – The O2, London

15 – The O2, London

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

18 – 3Arena, Dublin

Zimmer last performed in the UK in March of this year, where he teamed up with Ukraine’s Odessa Opera Orchestra at London’s O2 Arena.

The film composer began the show with an emotional tribute to his orchestra and all Ukrainians suffering during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“When COVID stopped us from coming here 885 days ago, we booked our orchestra from the Ukraine, from Odessa, and we only managed to get 10 people out… So just welcome them…” he said before he introduced the orchestra, to a standing ovation.