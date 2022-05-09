Camila Cabello to headline UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony

Camila Cabello has been announced as the headliner of this year’s UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony.

Cabello will take to Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28 to kick off the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The singer is due to perform a five-minute medley of her chart-topping hits alongside new tracks from her recently released third studio album ‘Familia’.

The carnival-themed celebration is set to include plenty of costumes, dancers and musicians, with high-energy choreography designed to entertain fans in the stadium as well as at home.

Speaking of the upcoming performance, Cabello said: “I’m so excited to be taking to the stage at UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world – I can’t wait!”

To announce Cabello’s headline slot, Pepsi MAX shared a short video via its YouTube channel to tease the performance – check that out below.

Pepsi’s Global Marketing Vice President, Eric Melis, added: “Pepsi MAX has been working with UEFA to build the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016 and we’re delighted to be returning to live stadium shows and bringing Camila Cabello to the stage this year.

Pepsi MAX has a long and rich heritage in entertainment and this year’s show will not disappoint as we bring elements of Camila’s Latina spirit to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.”

Each year, the Opening Ceremony features major musical acts, with previous guests including Marshmello, Dua Lipa and Black Eyed Peas. The show will air in over 200 countries around the world, before the game gets started.

Last month, Cabello released her third record ‘Familia’, noting that the process of making the album “saved my life”.

“The journey to making it completely changed (me) and, not to be dramatic, saved my life,” she said on TikTok. “Y’know, I started this album at a really shitty mental health point and the process of making it, and being vulnerable and being honest about my experiences and leaning on other people changed my life.”

In a four-star review of ‘Familia’, NME wrote: “Honestly: anguished isn’t too strong a word here. Cabello backs up her claims about being “emo” with new songs exploring anxiety (‘Quiet’), the loneliness of a long-distance relationship (‘La Buena Vida’) and seething sexual jealousy (‘No Doubt’). “You’re up against the wall / She’s unbuttoning your jeans,” Cabello sings on the latter, picturing a partner with someone else. It’s a disarmingly candid moment on an album filled with them.”