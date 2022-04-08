Canadian grunge-pop duo Softcult announce concert in Bangkok

Canadian grunge-pop duo Softcult are visiting Bangkok, Thailand this May for their first-ever live concert in Asia.

The duo announced the upcoming gig on May 23 at Lido Connect Hall 3 on social media. Thai rock bands Death of Heather and Conductor will join the show as special guests.

Pre-sale tickets are now available here for 1,200THB. Guests can also purchase tickets at the door for 1,500THB.

Advertisement

Prior to this showcase, Softcult – composed of twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-horn – will tour the UK. They are also scheduled to head to the USA in June for another tour, along with artists Teenage Wrist, Soft Blue Shimmer and SOUL BLIND.

In February, the band put out their second EP called ‘Year Of The Snake’. The six-track project featured the single ‘Uzumaki’ as well as previous releases like ‘House Of Mirrors’ and ‘Perfect Blue’.

The pair dropped their debut single in January 2021 titled ‘Another Bish’. They quickly followed this up with a new song ‘Gloomy Girl’ in March and their first EP ‘Year Of The Rat’ in April.

Advertisement

Softcult’s supporting acts have also both recently released new music, the shoegazers Death Of Heather the single ‘Pretty Things’ in February and alt-metallers Conductor the EP ‘The Story In Crime Scene’ last year.