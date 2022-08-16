Canadian rapper bbno$ announces Singapore and Australia tour dates

Canadian rapper bbno$ has announced Singapore and Australia tour dates set to take place this September and October.

bbno$ has announced headlining shows in Sydney and Melbourne to accompany his run of appearances at all four days of the upcoming Listen Out festival that will take place in four different cities in Australia. The rapper will perform in Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on September 22 before hosting a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on September 27.

Tickets for both shows will be available from August 17 at AUD59.90 for general admission tickets and AUD150 for a VIP package that includes a Meet & Greet with bbno$ 90 minutes before doors open and a photo with the artist, as well as a bbno$ beanie. Get your tickets here.

bbno$’s Singapore concert will take place on October 8 at *Scape The Ground Theatre. Tickets are now available at SGD78 for online sales, with the price rising to SGD88 at the door.

It is currently unclear if more shows will be announced across Asia Pacific.

bbno$ released his sixth studio album ‘Eat Ya Veggies’ in September last year. The album included the breakout track ‘Edamame’ featuring 88rising rapper Rich Brian, who bbno$ has said was a major influence on his musical career. “I started making music right after Rich Brian popped off and I was obsessed with ‘Glow Like Dat’. My 19-year-old self is still fanboying over ‘Edamame’. I hope everybody rocks with it as much as I do,” the 26-year-old rapper said of the collaboration.

Speaking to NME in a Friends Like These conversation last year about the collaboration, Rich Brian and bbno$ discussed their approach to songwriting, with bbno$ explaining: “It’s not necessarily like you’re writing [about] something [that] actually happened. I just write whatever comes to my brain – and it sometimes works.”

Rich Brian agreed, noting: “I have a certain idea for a bar and then I just write it down. So I have a thing in my Notes just full of one-liners.”

The rapper’s most recent release came in the form of the single ‘pogo’ featuring producer and DJ Diplo, which was released earlier this year on June 24 following his May 20 single ‘Piccolo’ and the April 8 single ‘mathematics’. bbno$ has since hinted that a new single titled ‘Bumble’ is in the works, sharing a snippet of the song to his followers in social media while asking for opinions.

bbno$’s Asia Pacific tour dates so far:

Australia

September 22 – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

September 27 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Asia

October 8 – *Scape The Ground Theatre, Singapore