Drake’s cannabis brand splits from multi-million dollar partnership

Drake‘s More Life Growth brand has parted ways with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp.

Statements from March show that both parties agreed to terminate their sublicense agreement launched in 2019, with Canopy shouldering an approximate $10.3million CAD ($8.6million USD/ £6.08million) impairment on the investment.

Bloomberg reports that the partnership, in which Drake owned a 60 per stake and Canopy 40 per cent, has now collapsed.

“We have indeed divested from More Life and the facility in Scarborough which had been intended to be part of that agreement is now Canopy Growth’s R&D facility, where we will work on plant science and science development projects,” Jennifer White, director of communications at Canopy Growth, said in an emailed statement to BNN Bloomberg.

Additionally, Canopy “derecognised” almost $33.7million CAD in remaining minimum royalty obligations owing to More Life.

Cannabis was legalised in Canada in 2018.

Drake has spoken previously about his fondness for the drug, saying back in 2012 that he used weed to cope with the pressures of fame.

‘More Life’ is the title of the album Drake released in 2017. It included tracks like ‘Passionfruit’, ‘Get It Together’ and ‘KMT’.

