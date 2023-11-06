Cannibal Corpse’s new colouring book has been banned in Germany

Cannibal Corpse have announced their first-ever colouring book, set for release next month.

This past weekend (November 2), the legendary death metal band took to social media to announced the book, titled The Official Cannibal Corpse Colouring Book. The colouring book – targeted at adults – is due for release on December 1 and is available for pre-order in the UK via Eyesore Merch now at £12.99.

The book – which the band claim is “the first colouring book in history” to come with a Parental Advisory warning – features some of the band’s most infamous and gory artwork, designed by artist Vincent Locke.

The book – like much of Cannibal Corpse’s earlier albums – has been banned for sale in Germany over explicit content and graphic imagery. An official comment on the Eyesore Merch site reads: “This product is not available for sale in Germany. Any orders to German addresses will be refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, but this release is subject to German law and regulations.”

The band’s Alex Webster said of the colouring book: “This book is a great new way for Cannibal Corpse fans to enjoy the incredible artwork of Vincent Locke”.

Locke, who designed the entire colouring book, said in a statement: “Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded. It’s rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favourites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to colouring.”

He added: “You’ll probably got through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own!”

Cannibal Corpse most recently released their 16th studio album, ‘Chaos Horrific’, in September via Metal Blade records.