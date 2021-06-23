Car Seat Headrest share ‘Making A Door Less Open’ remix and cover EPs

Car Seat Headrest have shared two companion EPs to last year’s ‘Making A Door Less Open’ album – a remix EP, and various covers of songs that influenced the album.

‘MADLO: Remixes’ includes reworkings of the album’s tracks ‘Martin’, ‘Weightlifters’, ‘Deadlines’ and ‘Life Worth Missing’ from artists including Superorganism, Scuba, and Dntel.

The covers EP, titled ‘MADLO: Influences’, sees singer Will Toledo take on a number of songs that inspired him around the writing of the 2020 album, featuring David Bowie‘s ‘Golden Years’, The Who’s ‘Substitute’, Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘March Of The Pigs’, and Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Listen to both EPs – available on Spotify and other streaming platforms – below.

In a four-star review of ‘Making A Door Less Open’, NME wrote: “Toledo’s band have pulled into new areas with sophistication. Will this collection alienate meat-and-potatoes fans, as that knowing album title suggests? Perhaps – but it’s unlikely the band will care. Far from experiencing growing pains, Car Seat seem to have had a lot of fun here.”

Speaking of the album in a statement, the band said it was a “collaboration” between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger – also listed as a contributor on the remix EP – the electronic side project of Toledo’s alter-ego, Trait, and the band’s drummer Andrew Katz.

Car Seat Headrest was initially Toledo’s solo project after finishing high school. He had previously released music under the alias Nervous Young Men.

The lineup has changed over the years, but all current members were around for 2016’s ‘Teens of Denial’, the band’s last album of new material prior to ‘Making A Door Less Open’.