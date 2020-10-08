Caracal, .gif, Bakers in Space to perform at Singapore’s *SCAPE Music Day Out

This month, Singapore’s *SCAPE Music Day Out will stage a free virtual festival, with acts such as Caracal, .gif, Tim De Cotta & The Warriors and Bakers In Space set to perform.

Taking place on YouTube Live from October 16 to 18, the youth-centered event will be hosting live music performances and a conference programme targeted at aspiring musicians.

The performance line-up also features garage rock band BAD DOD, rapper Tengyboy, singer-songwriter RENE, math rock band Approaching Aphelion, alternative rock band Terrestrea, synth-pop duo whirring, electronic rock project per[sona, and emerging R&B artist Advaitha.

Advertisement

This is the non-profit’s second time staging the event, which is dedicated to “the growth and development of indie youth musicians as well as indie music lovers with musical knowledge, appreciation and artistry.”

Watch the festival trailer below.

The festival’s conference segment includes webinars and workshops, addressing music industry tech, audience growth strategy and post-COVID practices. Registration is free and signups are available through *SCAPE’s official website here. The livestream link for *SCAPE Music Day Out will be revealed at a later date.

*SCAPE Music Day Out will be post-hardcore group Caracal’s first live performance this year. The band’s last single was the 2019 track ‘Mouth of Madness’. On the other hand, .gif released their sophomore album ‘Hail Nothing’ earlier this year, while Tim De Cotta is currently preparing to release a new EP, titled ‘Heart Matter’.