Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ reportedly won’t be a contender at next year’s Grammys

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s collaborative single ‘WAP’ reportedly won’t be in contention at next year’s Grammy Awards.

Released back in August, ‘WAP’ clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US and went to number one in both the US and UK.

It now appears that ‘WAP’ will not be put forward for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Pitchfork reports that the song will instead be submitted this time next year for the 2022 Grammys ceremony as part of the campaign for Cardi’s forthcoming second studio album, which has yet to be announced.

Submissions for the 2021 Grammys have to have been released between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020, meaning ‘WAP’ — which came out on August 7 — would’ve been eligible for next year’s ceremony.

The 2021 Grammys will be held on January 31, 2021. Organisers say that despite the global coronavirus pandemic they intend to hold a version of the ceremony next year.

“On Jan. 31, 2021, the 63rd Grammy Awards will be happening, rain or shine, COVID-19 vaccine or not,” a recent statement on the Grammys website reads. “Because the show is still months away, whether or not there will be a live audience or red carpet will be determined and revealed closer to the big day, as the health and safety of artists, guests, crew and staff is always front of mind during every Grammys.”

