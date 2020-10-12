Cardi B announces new footwear collection with Reebok

Cardi B has announced a new footwear collection, part of the rapper’s ongoing partnership with sportswear giants Reebok.

Marking her 28th birthday yesterday (October 11), Cardi B announced the new collection along with a picture of her modelling a pair of sneakers in a bedazzled laundry room.

“I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection!!” she said.

She released a run of the sneakers modelled in the picture at midnight on her birthday, which are available for $100 and have already sold out. A ‘toddler’ version is also available for $50.

A description of the shoes reads: “Cardi B always brings the heat. She brings it from the beats to the streets in these signature Club C shoes for women.

“They take design cues from high fashion, streetwear and Cardi’s personality to create a stand-out style. High shine patent leather and an exaggerated height represent her place in the industry. A see-through midsole and outsole symbolizes Cardi’s realness and openness.”

Last week, Cardi took to social media to defend husband Offset in the wake of the news that they are set to divorce.

It was previously reported that Cardi had filed for divorce in court documents in Georgia. The two married in secret on September 20, 2017.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” Cardi wrote in a since-deleted tweet, replying to a fan who labelled Offset a “bad man.”

Last month, Cardi explained why she was divorcing Offset in a post on social media, saying she had “not shed not one tear.”