Cardi B apologises for promoting Armenia fundraiser: “We did not do our research”

Cardi B has issued an apology after facing criticism for promoting a virtual Armenia fundraiser earlier this week.

The ‘WAP’ artist shared a poster for the event on her Instagram Stories amid Armenia’s ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

With dozens of people reported to have died and hundreds injured over the past week, according to CBS News, leaders have urged the countries to agree to a ceasefire – but both have refused.

Advertisement

After Cardi posted the image, the hashtag #cardibsupportsterrorism began gaining traction on social media, with many condemning the rapper for appearing to take sides.

In a voice note posted to Twitter yesterday (October 6), Cardi admitted she hadn’t done her research and apologised for any offence caused.

“I woke up this morning and I’m seeing that me and my baby father are getting attacked,” Cardi said in the two-part upload, which you can listen to below.

She went on to explain that she and Offset had met with a consultant, who was Armenian, to discuss selling one of their properties, “and he was really in distress because he was saying there’s a lot of terrible genocides going on in his country”.

“He said, ‘Can you please post something for a cause, for a good cause, for Armenia?’. And we said, ‘Sure, why not?’ We love to support everybody. And then I wake up and I see a lot of people from Azerbaijan writing me things, writing me stuff, and I did not know that this is a war between two countries.”

Advertisement

Cardi continued: “My wish is, since I did a little bit of research today – ’cause you guys left me so much comments – my wish is that both the countries would just be at peace.

“You guys already have big pieces of land. There’s no tiny land that is worth chaos, death, fighting, especially in this year. This is such a bad year, there’s a lot of sickness. I feel like God is trying to give us a message.”

Cardi concluded: “I hope [for] just peace over there. I’m not picking sides, I love both the countries. I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that is not my style, I don’t like that type of stuff […] we just really wish [for] peace, and that’s it.”

Last week, the rapper used the title of her new collaboration with BLACKPINK to mock Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now,” she wrote in a retweet of the president’s announcement.