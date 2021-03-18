Cardi B says she wants to be a “billion-dollar woman” like Rihanna

Cardi B has said she aspires to reach the same level of success as Rihanna and Jay-Z, who are two of her “biggest influences”.

The New York rapper, who performed ‘WAP’ at Sunday’s Grammys, was being interviewed on Stationhead this week when she spoke about how her inspirations had changed since first starting out.

“When I came to the game and people used to be like, ‘Who do you look up to?’ I always used to say, ‘I don’t look up to nobody’, because I didn’t really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me,” Cardi explained.

Advertisement

“But now that I’m at the level that I’m at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z.”

She continued: “And I’m not just saying it to kiss ass or anything. I just feel like they’re so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she’s a whole billionaire.”

Back in February, it was reported by Forbes that Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie company had reached $1billion (£715.8million) in equity. The star also became the world’s richest female musician in May, with an estimated fortune of £468million.

“For her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that’s what I strive to be,” Cardi added. “That’s what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand.”

The ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ artist went on to say that Jay-Z – whose net worth recently increased by 40 per cent – was “from the hood just like me”.

“He’s from the hood and this man’s a whole billionaire,” she added. “And that’s just all about strategy and that’s just all about shaking hands, that’s just all about putting plans together.”

Advertisement

Forbes reported earlier this month that Jay-Z’s net worth had increased from $1billion to $1.4billion after he sold his controlling stake in Tidal, having also recently sold 50 per cent of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand to luxury goods company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.