Cardi B celebrates ‘Up’ chart success: “This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop”

Cardi B has celebrated the immediate chart success of her latest solo single ‘Up’, which has debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Bronx rapper’s song was released on February 5, and its immediate impact on the US singles chart has given Cardi her ninth Top 10 single of her career.

Commenting on ‘Up’ debuting at number two in the US this week, Cardi thanked her fans and supporters in a tweet posted last night (February 16).

“This is BIG for me,” she wrote. “I wanted to beat my last solo single number [2019’s ‘Press’, which went to number 16 in the US singles chart] and I over-succeeded.”

Just landed and my wifi back poppin .I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me .I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded.First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren.This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop . pic.twitter.com/VSdT60mvUX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 16, 2021

Cardi also remarked on how ‘Up”s significant chart debut has made her the first female solo rapper to debut in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill‘s ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ in 1998, which went to number one in its first week.

“This is pop girl shit, but I’m not pop,” she added.

Cardi’s ‘Up’ is only behind Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-dominating hit ‘Drivers License’ on the Hot 100. Should Cardi make it to the top spot with ‘Up’, it will be her fifth US number one single.

Last week, Cardi shared a behind-the-scenes rehearsal clip from the video for ‘Up’.

‘Up’ follows on from Cardi’s hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’, which was released back in August. Cardi recently spoke about how the video for the track cost an eye-watering $1 million (£720,645).

‘WAP’ was recently named as NME‘s number one song of 2020, where it was hailed as the “most-talked-about song” of the year.