Cardi B has reminded her fans to “congratulate the small Black artists” nominated for the Grammys 2021, as drama around stars’ boycotts threatens to “overshadow” them.

The Weeknd has said he will continue to boycott the annual awards ceremony after he was left off the nominations list for his album ‘After Hours’. The artist has dominated at every other awards show since that record was released last year.

Posting on Twitter earlier tonight (March 13), Cardi put the spotlight on the nominated artists who don’t dominate the headlines. “I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations,” she began. “Maybe by next year they will get it right.

“However let’s not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent Black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other award shows like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgor, Ledisi, Jean & Marcus Baylor, Luke James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Grasper, Free Nationals & Thundercat and so much more.”

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

The rapper continued to explain that it was “frustrating” to feel overlooked as an artist “because you might not look like others, are not mixxy so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media”.

“Besides all the bullshit let’s not forget to congratulate these artists,” she said. “This is their moment too and they been working their ass off with no exposure and let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favourite might not be on the list.”

Drake, Run The Jewels and Zayn Malik have also spoken negatively about the awards show since the nominations were revealed last year.

It has also been confirmed that Beyoncé will not perform at the Grammys this year, although no reason behind her choice not to sing at the event has been given.

It is also reported that Justin Bieber will not attend the ceremony because he is unhappy about being nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. After the nominations were announced last year, he criticised the Recording Academy for not considering his record ‘Changes’ as an R&B album.