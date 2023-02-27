Cardi B says court-ordered community service is “the best thing” to happen to her

Cardi B has called her court-mandated community service “the best thing” that has happened to her.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper tweeted on February 26, “Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” calling the experience “almost like a spiritual journey”. Sharing that she sometimes leaves the centres she serves at in tears, Cardi B concluded, “Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2023

The tweet was the last in a series of tweets last week documenting her daily routine of community service hours and studio time, with one post on February 23 noting: “Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!”.

While Cardi B did not share pictures or video from her community service hours, the NYPD police academy shared a video of the rapper giving a talk to a group of young women as part of the department’s ‘Girl Talk’ events. The video sees Cardi B dancing with the participants and advising them on dealing with peer pressure.

“I feel like there’s so many people that make y’all probably feel like, ‘This is what’s cool, this is what’s going on, this is what it takes to be lit, this is what it takes to be fire,'” Cardi B said in the video. “Sometimes that’s a little bit of peer pressure like on a girl. Don’t fall into that. You know what I’m saying? Like, be great. Be you. You’re amazing. You’re dope yourself.”

Cardi B shared her rags to riches story with #NYPD Girls Talk. She talked about her struggles and how she overcame them to achieve success. She encouraged the girls to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small they may be. Thank you @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/7j06hi6F60 — Police Academy (@NYPDTraining) February 25, 2023

The rapper must complete 15 days of community service by March 1 in order to avoid a 15-day jail sentence. In September last year, she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges over a 2018 incident where she and her entourage harassed strip club employees due to a personal dispute, having originally been indicted with a dozen charges including third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. The other 10 charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors noted in their filings that Cardi B had harassed workers at the strip club in two separate incidents, allegedly punching a worker on the first visit, slamming her head into the bar and pulling her hair. A bartender who is also the sister of the woman who was attacked during the first incident was harassed on the second incident, with prosecutors accusing Cardi B and her entourage of throwing bottles and alcohol at the victim.

In January, Cardi B appeared in court due to her failure to complete her community service hours on time and was given a new deadline, with her legal team noting that she “appreciated” being given the additional time.