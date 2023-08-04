Cardi B criminal battery case dropped after allegedly throwing mic at fan

The battery case against Cardi B has been dropped, following the rapper throwing her microphone towards a fan during a gig.

The incident took place during one of her shows in Las Vegas over the weekend (July 29), and footage shared by fans online quickly spread across social media.

In the clip, the rapper – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is seen on stage performing her 2018 hit song ‘Bodak Yellow’ in a long orange dress, when a person in the audience hurls liquid from a cup at her.

Visibly annoyed, the artist then aggressively throws her microphone towards the crowd member while also appearing to yell at them. Members of the security team then quickly began to surround the person who threw the drink.

Following the set, it was reported that a concertgoer had filed a police report, claiming they were “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage”. Although they did not mention the rapper by name in the filing, the address and date of the incident match the venue where Cardi B had been performing that same day.

Now, it has been confirmed that, less than a week after the complaint was filed, the investigation has been dropped.

The announcement came from an update shared by TMZ, who shared details of a statement shared by the ‘WAP’ singer’s legal team. “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi,” it read.

“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” it added.

The outlet also stated that the audio production company that owns the mic decided to auction off the piece of equipment thrown during the set. It plans to donate the money raised to charities including the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps teens and young adults with special needs.

Cardi B being hit by the drink is just one example of the growing trend of audience members throwing items at performers while they are on stage.

Other incidents include P!nk, who was left confused after a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes onto her stage in London, Harry Styles being hit in the eye by a mysterious object thrown at him in Vienna, and Ava Max being slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage . Drake has also been hit twice by objects hurled from the audience while on his tour with 21 Savage.

The most concerning incident, however, occurred when Bebe Rexha was left needing stitches after a member of the crowd threw a phone at her face as she was on stage. It was later reported that the concertgoer who threw the device did so because he thought “it would be funny”.

So far, both Adele and Billie Eilish have warned concertgoers of these incidents, with the former joking that she would kill any audience member who threw items at her during her Las Vegas residency.