Cardi B criticises Republicans for silence on Daunte Wright shooting: “What’s going on?”

Cardi B has hit out at Republicans for their perceived silence in the wake of Daunte Wright’s death.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed during a traffic stop in the US city of Brooklyn Center last weekend. Police Chief Tim Gannon, who has since resigned from his post, told reporters earlier this week (April 12) that the officer who fatally shot Wright mistakenly drew her handgun instead of a Taser.

His death has sparked outrage and protests in Minnesota and across the US, and comes during the ongoing murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 – which is taking place just 10 miles away from the scene of Wright’s death.

On Wednesday (April 14), Cardi tweeted a one-minute video which saw her questioning US Congress members of the GOP who have verified social media accounts on Twitter.

She began the clip by addressing recent body-cam footage from December which saw U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario being pulled over in Windsor, Virginia as he was driving his brand new SUV.

Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a fuckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA ! pic.twitter.com/z3Lyf1GGZb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 14, 2021

“This past week we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a fucking dog by cops, got maced, got thrown to the floor,” Cardi said. “Mind you, this man served this country — over some fucking license plates, that these motherfuckers couldn’t see temporary license plates.”

Addressing Wright’s death, she added: “We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years, mistaked [sic] a gun for a taser.

“And my thing is, where the fuck are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest on this motherfucking app. Y’all not saying nothing, y’all not complaining, y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent! What’s going on?”

