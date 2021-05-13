Cardi B debuts her new Reebok footwear collection

Cardi B has showcased her new Reebok footwear collection Mommy & Me.

The ‘WAP’ rapper posted a video on YouTube celebrating the launch, which was inspired by the experience of her daughter Kulture being born.

The collection includes two Club C Cardi silhouettes – one in Rose Gold and one in Aqua Dust.

It comes after the rapper teamed up with Reebok for a new ’90s-inspired clothing line last month.

Dubbed the Summertime Fine Collection, the range included a cropped sweatshirt, high-rise leggings, a two-in-one bodysuit, and along her now launched trainers in monochromatic colours. Visit here for further information and pricing.

Speaking about the venture previously, Cardi explained: “I’m so happy to be releasing my first collection with Reebok. I drew a lot of my inspiration from growing up in New York in the ’90s – I used those moments as inspiration to make beautiful clothes for women today.”

Cardi announced her first range of Reebok sneakers last year to mark her 28th birthday (October 11).

She was recently added as a last-minute collaboration to DJ Khaled‘s new album ‘Khaled Khaled’.

The record, which came out at the end of last month, also features collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and Lil Baby.

Meanwhile Cardi recently said that she was planning to “go away for a very long time” in order to complete work on her new album, the anticipated follow-up to her 2018 debut ‘Invasion Of Privacy’.

“Last year I was like, ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’” she added. “But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”