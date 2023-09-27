Cardi B and GloRilla celebrate the one-year anniversary of ‘Tomorrow 2’

Cardi B and GloRilla have taken to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their viral collaboration ‘Tomorrow 2’.

Last year, the Memphis breakout star dropped her monstrous debut single ‘FNF’. Produced by HitKidd, the track became popular on social media and earned her her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance. After the impressive feat, Cardi B hopped on the remix for GloRilla’s third single ‘Tomorrow’ and it became the now 24-year-old’s highest charting single yet, peaking at Number Nine on Billboard Hot 100.

Last week (September 23), GloRilla shared a short tweet reminding her fans that it was the “1 year anniversary of tomorrow 2”. Cardi B then quoted the tweet, replying in all caps, “Cousin” – which is what the two refer to each other as. Fans joined in the celebrations with one calling Cardi B’s verse “the verse of the century” and another asking if there will be a “Tomorrow 3” soon.

While talking to NME last year, GloRilla detailed her relationship with the Bronx rapper and what it was like getting her to feature on ‘Tomorrow 2’. “Cardi is my cousin,” she said.

“I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process. Cardi is a really sweet soul and has such a genuine heart and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”

She shared that Cardi B DM’ed her after ‘FNF’ went viral, recalling that she “had just got off the plane in New York, and I had been at the baggage claim and she texted me, almost as though she saw that I had landed in the city.”

GloRilla continued: “I had been sending Cardi music since I first started rapping, and I tried for so long to get her to look at my music. But then she ended up listening, and liked my music, to the point where she was like, ‘I’ve already done my verse for ‘Tomorrow 2’, before I heard anything else from her. I love Cardi.”

In an interview with Good Morning America ahead of the Hip-Hop 50 celebrations, the platinum-selling rapper called ‘Tomorrow 2’ her “favourite feature of all time” before revealing her plans for her debut album.

Last November, GloRilla dropped her debut EP ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’, and ever since, her debut album has been highly anticipated. “I plan on going Number One,” she told the interviewer. “I’ve gotta make a song that gone have all the girls screaming and another anthem.”

Recently, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s revolutionary 2020 single ‘WAP’ was added to the Dumb Money movie soundtrack.

Last week, it was also revealed that Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was put on house arrest after sending a supposed threat at Cardi’s husband Offset. The beef between the two allegedly stemmed from Minaj and Cardi’s longstanding problem with each other.