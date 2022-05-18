NewsMusic News

Cardi B has been having “technical difficulties” with her new music

The rapper previously said her new album should be arriving in 2022

By Sam Moore
Cardi B arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Picture: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Cardi B has told her fans that she has been experiencing “technical difficulties” with her new music.

The Bronx rapper is currently working on the follow-up to her 2018 debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’, though its release has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardi told her followers on Instagram in December that she intends to release her new album in 2022, before sharing in January that she was working on new music in a “ghetto-ass studio”.

Speaking to her Twitter followers in a voice note yesterday (May 17), Cardi addressed concerns from her fans about the lack of new music.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking shit like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us… So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now,” she explained.

“But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … it had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The rapper continued, promising: “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy.

“Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

Cardi B’s most recent music release ‘Shake It’, a collaboration with Kay Flock and Dougie B, arrived last month.

