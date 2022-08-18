Watch Cardi B get her first face tattoo

Cardi B has joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and plenty others by getting her face tattooed.

Though it’s not entirely clear what the new addition is, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Sanots shared a video on August 14 demonstrating the red ink being applied to her cheek. A Cardi fan page has also shared a photo of the rapper and De Los Santos together after the session, giving another glimpse of the new work.

There’s been some suggestion online that the tattoo could be a tribute to her son, Wave. As Billboard points out, earlier this year Cardi said she was thinking about getting Wave’s named inked on her face. “I really really wanna do it,” the rapper tweeted back in January.

Cardi is yet to post an image showing the tattoo in full view. Whatever it is, Cardi’s new ink will add to a wide array of art the star has gotten on her body, such as a vibrant peacock she got on her hip and colourful floral art on her back.

Back in February, Cardi B and husband Offset tattooed one another to mark Valentine’s Day, each inscribing the date of their wedding, 9/20/17. “This tattoo, to us, it means love,” Cardi said during a video of the process.

Speaking of tattoos, Cardi is set to testify in person in a a $5million (£4.17million) lawsuit case over the artwork on her 2016 mixtape, ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1’. The plaintiff, Kevin Brophy Jr, has alleged that the rapper photoshopped his distinctive back tattoo onto someone else’s body and used it without his permission for the artwork, which shows a man with his head between Cardi’s legs.

In the 2017 lawsuit Brophy filed, he said his likeness had been appropriate in “a misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way” that has caused him to suffer “distress and humiliation”. Cardi has previously claimed that Brophy’s tattoo art was superimposed without her knowledge on the back of a male model who posed with her for the photo, and has argued that it’s clear the image is not of the same person.

Last month, Cardi released latest single ‘Hot Shit’, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. It followed her 2020 mega-hit ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion along with last year’s ‘Up’. All three songs are expected to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming second album – the follow-up to 2018 debut ‘Invasion of Privacy’ – details of which are so far relatively scarce.