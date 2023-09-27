Cardi B pens heartfelt message to husband Offset on their sixth wedding anniversary

Cardi B has shared a sweet message to her husband Offset while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

The rapper couple have been married since September 2017, although they didn’t confirm their marriage until June 2018. In an Instagram video showing the surplus of pink roses the former Migos rapper got her for their anniversary, Cardi B wrote a long caption about how grateful she is to have her husband.

“Thank you sooo much baby,” she wrote. “Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children. I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown-ass man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence, my weakness and all this ASS!”

She continued: “My FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into. From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods. I love that you [are] into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall Happy anniversary to US.”

They have two children together called Kulture Kiari Cephus Almanzar (5) and Wave Set Cephus Almanzar (2).

Earlier in their marriage, there were reports of Offset allegedly cheating on Cardi, which led to the two separating in December 2018. “I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi B explained at the time. “We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault.”

She continued: “I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yah.” Offset had publicly attempted to reconcile with his wife and seemed to have worked it all out after the release of their single ‘Clout’ from his debut solo album ‘Father Of 4’.

In 2020, after three years of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce, claiming that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” However, a month later, the ‘WAP’ rapper decided not to go through with it: “The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

She continued: “I’m just a crazy bitch. One day I’m happy, the next day, I want to beat him the fuck up. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no dick. We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional-ass relationship. We are the same way.”

Recently, the duo have shown how strong their union is by surprising fans at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami by performing their collaborations ‘MotorSport’ and ‘Clout’ on stage together.