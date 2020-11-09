Cardi B has hit out at right-wing critics, after she was accused of becoming a political pawn for supporting Joe Biden before he triumphed in last week’s U.S. presidential election.

The singer held a Zoom chat with the now-President elect in August, pledging her support while the pair discussed issues such as police brutality and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the chat saw her facing backlash from the likes of Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro, the rapper has said she is proud of the famous faces who used their “platform” to help Biden secure victory.

Hitting out at claims that she was a political pawn, Cardi wrote on Instagram: “Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace [Owens] who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight.

“I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president.

“Republicans like Candace, [Ben] Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me, talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name.

“I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting. Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT!”

She added: “Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!”

The latest comments come after Cardi controversially claimed that God made Joe Biden president because Trump supporters were “out of control”.

“You know why God put Joe Biden in place?”, she asked in an Instagram video. “Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line.”

She continued to talk about the treatment she has received in recent weeks from Trump’s supporters, beginning after she shared her conversation with Senator Bernie Sanders.

“These Trump supporters with a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention,” she said. “Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.

Biden was named the 46th President of the United States on Saturday (November 7) following the election on Tuesday (3). He will be inaugurated into the White House, alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on January 20, 2021.