Cardi B hits out at “insane conservatives” after ‘Up’ tops Billboard 100 chart

Cardi B has offered a less-than-subtle dig at “insane conservatives” after her single ‘Up’ hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The rapper scored her fifth chart-topping effort after her performance of ‘Up’ formed part of a medley with Megan Thee Stallion at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14.
It also saw her extending her record for the most Hot 100 No. 1s among female rappers, as well as being the first female rapper with two Hot 100 No. 1s.
However, she wasted no time in hitting out at the likes of right-wind pundit Candace Owens, who had previously said the rapper’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards signified “corrosion” and “the end of an empire”.
“I forgot to thank the insane conservatives that was eating me up the whole entire week,” Cardi noted in a celebratory Instagram live. “Y’all brought traffic to my Grammy performance…. This sh– brought streams not only to ‘WAP,’ but also to ‘Up.'”
She added: “Nobody see the hard work, nobody see the late nights…. Nobody see how f—ing hard it is”, explaining that she is currently in “military studio album mode” for her second record.
Other Conservative figures such as Ben Shapiro have previously criticised ‘WAP’ due to its explicit content, with Megan Thee Stallion saying she was “really taken back” by the reaction.
“Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it,” she said. “Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.”
Last December, Megan said that the controversy came from a place of “fear and insecurity”: “Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body.”