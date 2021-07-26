Cardi B hits out at “queerbaiting” claims in ‘Wild Side’ video

Cardi B has hit back at accusations of “queerbaiting” she has faced following the release of the ‘Wild Side’ music video.

The singer faced accusations of using the LGBTQ+ community for her own gain following the release of the clip, which sees her embracing Normani while naked.

The rapper, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Offset, subsequently said the term could force artists to divulge details about their private lives.