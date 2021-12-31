Cardi B launches new Reebok collection

Cardi B has released a second collection with Reebok inspired by her home city of New York at night.

The rapper’s latest drop follows her ’90s-inspired collection ‘Summertime Fine’, which arrived earlier this year.

Her new ‘Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime’ line comes with a new metallic Cardi B classic leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that pays homage to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline of New York.

Advertisement

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi said in a statement.

“These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on.”

The collection ranges from tight fitted crops and tights to oversized cargo pants and features playful materials and bright colours. It also includes for the first time ever a plush and cozy fleece robe with Cardi B’s signature logo embroidered on the chest.

The Cardi B classic leather sneaker comes in five colourways of core black/vector red/champagne, champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver and fluid blue.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker’s new collection is available now on Reebok’s official website and at select stores. The capsule’s core black/vector red/champagne Classic Leather x Cardi B colourway will be available exclusively on Reebok.com.

Advertisement

In May, Cardi launched a new Reebok footwear collection called ‘Mommy & Me’, inspired by the birth of her daughter Kulture.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has said that she’s planning on releasing her next album in 2022.

The Bronx rapper is currently working on the follow-up to her 2018 debut LP ‘Invasion of Privacy’, though its release has been hampered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.