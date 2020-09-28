Watch this YouTuber’s Disney version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ video

A YouTuber has created a new parody version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ video using clips from classic Disney films — check out the clip below.

The much-discussed accompanying music video for the rappers’ August-released collaborative single has already produced a graphic sign language video, a TikTok mash-up with Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ and themed merchandise.

The YouTubers behind Schizzel Productions has now released a Disney-themed mash-up of the ‘WAP’ video, featuring numerous clips from films such as Aladdin, Mulan, The Little Mermaid and Fantasia syncing up with every bar in the song.

Advertisement

While the original Disney ‘WAP’ video has been taken down since it debuted on YouTube over the weekend, you can still watch the clip (for now) below.

The interest around this new ‘WAP’ parody created plenty of discussion on social media over the weekend, with many praising the editing work of the YouTubers behind the clip. You can see a selection of the reactions below.

omg pls go watch this before the copyright gods get angryhttps://t.co/55iZcXIRkH — h₂hoe💧 (@paanikhau) September 27, 2020

YouTube deleted the Disney WAP video but you can hit me up for the bootleg — Sauts (@Sautterdays) September 27, 2020

Two words: WAP. Disney.

honestly the best thing I've ever seen:https://t.co/d2ctvUqIO2 — 🙃 (@slutforsnax) September 27, 2020

It took a Disney edit to get me to listen to WAP in its entirety. — #3D 🎃👻🦇 — he/him/his (@t3dga) September 28, 2020

Advertisement

OMG IS DISNEY FINALLY MAKING WAP THE MOVIE? — ✯ (@fluko222) September 28, 2020

Earlier this month, Cardi B shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the video for ‘WAP’. The nine-minute clip first shows the rapper learning the choreography with her troupe of backup dancers, as well as providing snippets of how the set was constructed and the moment when Cardi and Megan met the snakes used in the video for the first time.

Last week Megan Thee Stallion responded to those right-wing politicians who criticised ‘WAP’ after its release.