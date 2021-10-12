Cardi B has officiated the wedding of an LGBTQ+ couple, as documented in a new episode of her TV show.

The rapper, who is legally licensed to marry people, helped two brides called Brandi and Shannon tie the knot.

The ceremony was immortalised in a new episode of Cardi’s Watch Together TV series Cardi Tries, which came out on Friday (October 8).

In a teaser video of the episode posted to Twitter, Cardi said to the attendees at the wedding: “You’re probably wondering why I’m here.

“I’m going to get these two beautiful ladies married. It’s not only a special day for you guys, but it’s a special day for me, and I want to thank you for making me a part of your beautiful journey.”

Sharing the clip on Twitter, she wrote: “By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck.”

Elsewhere, Cardi B recently defended her trip to Paris Fashion Week after she previously cited concerns around travel safety in order to get a scheduled October court date pushed to next year.

The rapper was sued late last year by Kevin Brophy Jr, who alleged Cardi used his distinctive back tattoo on the cover of her 2016 debut mixtape ‘Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1’ without his permission.

Last month, Cardi made a declaration to a court saying she needed to avoid risky travel, and as a result, successfully had her trial (which would require her to travel to southern California) postponed to February 2022.

Last week, Brophy slammed the rapper for flying to Paris for a week between September 26 and October 4, calling for sanctions be placed against Cardi and the trial moved to December. A judge has not yet ruled on Brophy’s request.

The rapper also recently announced the birth of her second child with Migos rapper Offset.

The couple announced that they were expecting back in June, when Cardi joined Offset’s group Migos for a special performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in 2018.