Cardi B and Offset launch their own McDonald’s meal with Super Bowl ad

Cardi B and Offset have launched their own McDonald’s meal with an advert shown during tonight’s (February 12) Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against each other in Glendale, Arizona, in the game, which a now-traditional ream of high-profile adverts will punctuate.

One such example has already been aired tonight, featuring Cardi B and Offset detailing their McDonald’s meal. The ad aired at the beginning of the Super Bowl and featured the couple alongside other pairs of partners.

Asked if she knows her husband’s go-to McDonald’s order, Cardi replies: “A quarter pounder and a Hi-C drink.” That answer is the basis for part of the Cardi B and Offset meal, which also includes a cheeseburger, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie and a large Coke, and is designed to share.

Cardi B and Offset MCDONALDS COMMERICAL 🫶pic.twitter.com/PgSQxSNNdD — wham ✯ (@bartierbae) February 12, 2023

“Y’all saw our commercial? PARAPAPAPA IM FUCKIN HIM!” Cardi tweeted after the advert aired. The Cardi B and Offset meal will launch on Valentine’s Day at the fast food chain in the US.

Yall saw our commercial? PARAPAPAPA IM FUCKIN HIM!!!!!! ❤️💛…The CARDI & Offset meal coming 2.14 at your closest McDonald’s!!!💛❤️💛❤️💛❤️ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2023

The couple follow the likes of BTS, Travis Scott, Saweetie, J Balvin and more in collaborating with the brand on meals.

Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, she said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had already changed the setlist for the show 39 times. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she explained. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

Chris Stapleton kicked off the big night by performing the US national anthem. The country star’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Meanwhile, U2 are also reportedly set to announce a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier tonight with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.